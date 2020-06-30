Mary K. (Books) Leland, 56, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
She was born July 27, 1963, at Eau Claire, the daughter of Ervin "Tex" and Marilyn (Zielie) Books. She grew up in Eau Claire, was baptized and confirmed at Christ Church Cathedral, and graduated from Memorial High School in 1981.
Mary married Pat Leland on April 10, 1987, at Eau Claire and they made their home in Wheeler. To this union they were blessed with six daughters, Amanda, Courtney, Melissa, Sacia, Mallory and Raina, and in 1996 moved to Prairie Farm.
In addition to taking care of her family, Mary enjoyed flower gardening, horseback riding, decorating, sight seeing, and attending parades, rodeos and car races. She loved taking care of her many pets, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Mary was also a member of Reeve Evangelical Free Church. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters Amanda (Mike) Sandlin of Chetek, Courtney Anklam (Jeff Cooper) and Melissa Leland, both of Prairie Farm, Sacia (Ryan) Asher of Eleva and Mallory (Josh) Rabska of Lake Hallie; her mother; grandchildren Caiden Candler, Braiden Anklam, Corbin, Grayson and Carter Asher, Easton Rabska and Kinsley Mehalek; siblings Randy (Luann) Books and Kathy Books (Dennis); a sister-in-law Laurie Books; as well as other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by an infant daughter Raina Leland; her father; a brother Mike Books; and an uncle Butch Zielie.
A memorial service for immediate family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, from Reeve Evangelical Free Church, with visitation an hour prior. Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to 60 people.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cards may be sent to Pat Leland at P.O. Box 73, Prairie Farm, WI 54762.
Scheuermann Funeral Home, Clear Lake, is handling the arrangements (clearlakefuneralhome.com).
