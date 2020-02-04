Nyles W. Ellefson passed away peacefully in the presence of family Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, two days after his 91st birthday.
Nyles and Ruth resided in Hudson, Wis.
Surviving are his wife Ruth; daughter Merry Ellefson, husband Wayne Carnes and son Arne of Juneau, Alaska; daughter Jane Ellefson Allen, husband Greg Allen and children Tommy, Esther and Andy of Woodbury, Minn.; daughter-in-law Tashina (wife of Lyndon) and sons Sylvan (Sarah) of Colorado and Kjell Ellefson of Minnesota; as well as great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran, Afton, Minn., at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, with visitation at 10 a.m. and lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Luther Park Bible Camp, Chetek, or to a charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.