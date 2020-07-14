Alletta “Letty” Fern Severson (Buxton)

Alletta “Letty” F. Severson (Buxton), 89, Cameron, Wis., died peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Barron.
Letty was born in Wisconsin to Vivian and Cecil Buxton on Dec. 24, 1930. She attended school at Barron High.
She married Roy Albert Severson on June 25, 1949, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Prairie Farm. She worked as a waitress, and many years as a seamstress and clerk at Fabric Outlet in Barron.
She was involved in the Moose Lodge, loved to attend her grandkids' sporting events, sewing, traveling, playing cards, scrapbooking/card making, playing “Bunko,” but most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are a son Kenneth (Peggy) of Appleton; daughters Kathleen Homme and Kristy (Darren) Lucas, both of Cameron; a brother Leonard Buxton of Cameron; a sister Margaret (Jerry) Hesselink of Cameron; grandchildren Dawn (Matt Paulus) of Somerset, Eric (Marla) Severson of Eleva, Kyle (Dawn) Severson of Appleton, Darrin (Greta) Homme of Plymouth, Minn., Jody (Jay) Butzler of Appleton, Deanna (Cory) Homme of New Richmond, Tyler (Jordyn) Hom of Baldwin, Derek (Shayna) Hom of Menomonie and Brooke Hom of Cameron; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Alice Severson of Barron and Lucy Severson of Prairie Farm; a brother-in-law Richard "Doc" (Linda) Severson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, other family and many friends.
Letty was preceded in death by her husband; her mother Vivian Elwood; her stepfather Malcolm Elwood; her father Cecil Buxton; sisters Ardella Hill and Faith Ann Hazeltine; a brother Raymond Buxton; a son-in-law Dennis Homme.
A private funeral service will be held.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, from Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandsons: Eric Severson, Kyle Severson, Darrin Homme, Tyler Hom, Lance Rongstad, Derek Hom, Riley Paulus, Ryan Severson, Drew Severson, Cameron Severson, Cayden Homme, Reis Hidde, Preston Hidde, Matthew Butzler and Simon Homme.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lefty's doctors, nurses, Marshfield Medical Center Hospice team, CNA’s, all of the Barron Care and Rehab staff, Faith Lutheran Church, and all those who visited Letty, sent prayers and condolences.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.