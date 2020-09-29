Judy Fredrickson, 79, a lifelong resident of Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born Feb. 9, 1941, at Barron to Selma Erickson and Clarence Espeseth, and was an only child.
She married Roger Fredrickson on Dec. 31, 1958, and they enjoyed bowling and going to Brule fishing. Roger and Judy had four children: Jody, Jeff, Mark and Mitchell.
Judy loved to garden, crochet and spend time outdoors watching the birds. She enjoyed going for rides in the car, mostly taking trips to Lake Superior thinking back to the time she spent there with her late husband. She made many trips to Virginia, and while there, enjoyed time at Greenies, Fort Monroe and having breakfast at IHop.
She loved to decorate for the holidays and spent way too much money at the Dollar Store doing it. Judy was known for her lefse, krub and love of Coca-Cola.
Surviving are her four children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother-in-law John.
Family, friends and others whose lives Judy touched are invited to the Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, for a visitation.
A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Narrows Park, Rice Lake, for a time to reminisce all of the wonderful memories Judy left us with.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
