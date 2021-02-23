Wayne L. Espeseth, 75, Barron, Wis., loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Wayne was born April 8, 1945, at Rice Lake Hospital to Ole Andrew and Cora (Greeley) Espeseth, the middle of six boys. He grew up on a small farm on the Poor Farm Road in Barron, Wis.
Wayne attended Langlade School, Barron High School and LIFE Bible College, Los Angeles, Calif., where he earned a bachelor of arts in theology. Prior to attending college, he worked at Kolb’s Meat Locker, Barron.
He married Janet Lynn Humes in Urbana, Ill., on July 21, 1965. Upon graduating from LIFE, he and Janet pastored Foursquare churches in Petersburg, Ill., Royal Oak, Mich., and Barron, where he served for 40 years.
Wayne was an active member of the community. He was involved in Kiwanis over 30 years, including serving as president. He was an enthusiastic member of Ducks Unlimited, serving on their committee for more than a decade.
He was president of the Barron Ministerial Association and founder of the Barron Food Pantry. He found great joy in supporting the Barron Golden Bears, no matter the sport. He was an avid reader, with more than 9,000 books in his library. He was passionate about getting children and youth to church camp, serving in a variety of roles to make camp a memorable experience.
He was also passionate about fishing and made an annual pilgrimage to Canada with a group of friends, as long as he was physically able. He harvested more than 50 deer near his cabin in Minong, and shared that love of the outdoors with family and friends.
He was a man known for his dry sense of humor. He was passionate about his faith, which he shared openly, and would look for opportunity to pray for anyone he could.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Corie (Brendon) Manglos of Pardeeville; a son Jeff (Traci) of Des Moines, Wash.; grandchildren Addison (Dillon) Espeseth of Boulder City, Nev., Elena Manglos of Pardeeville, Dylan Espeseth of Des Moines and Landon Manglos of Pardeeville; a great-grandson Sekani Ro Morter of Pardeeville; brothers Byron and Gail (Roxanne), both of Barron; his mother-in-law Eileen Place of Savoy, Ill.; sisters-in-law Florence Espeseth of Parsons, Kan., and Marlene Espeseth of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Carlton, Irvin and Allen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, from Barron Foursquare Gospel Church.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. at the church Friday, and an hour prior services Saturday morning.
Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
