Beulah Mae Curtis (Miller)

Beulah M. Curtis (Miller), 94, Cottage Grove, Wis., died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born at Dallas on Dec. 17, 1925, to Harry and Lilly (Gaare) Miller. Beulah attended teacher’s college in Rice Lake, and at the age of 45, completed her education at UW–Whitewater.
She started her teaching career in a one-room school near Clayton, followed by 40 years in the Milwaukee area.
Beulah was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was an avid Brewer fan and enjoyed making birthday cards for her family, including her siblings, in-laws and 50-plus nieces and nephews.
For over 20 years, Beulah and Ted spent winters in sunny Arizona, where they enjoyed dancing, bingo and playing cards.
Beulah will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Beulah was a devoted wife to Ted and loving mother to Debbie (Larry) Lenzen of Minneapolis, Minn., Tom of Madison, Barb (Dave) Oswald of Cottage Grove and Dan (Debbie) of Elkhorn. She adored grandchildren Shelly, Brandon, Alyssa, Brooke, Caitlin, Courteney and Grace. She is further survived by sisters Eileen (Jerry) Edwards, Lois (Dick) Schultz and Cathy (Larry) Wohlk.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years; and brothers Loren and Earl.
A Mass of Christian burial was held for immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
