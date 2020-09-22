Jack A. Greenwold, 64, Barron, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Barron.
He was born July 5, 1956, to Leonard and June (Gaare) Greenwold. He attended school in Barron and graduated from Barron High School in 1974.
Jack worked at various jobs but was mainly a self-employed carpenter.
Surviving are brothers Mike (Elly Mizer) and Jerry (Karen), a sister Bonnie Sanders, as well as a niece and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Bobbi Rae Mann.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Skippy's Bar, Barron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.