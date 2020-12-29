Harriet Ness, 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Harriet Helen Bjugstad was born Nov. 7, 1929, at Barron, Wis., to Edward and Goldie Bjugstad, the second of five children.
Harriet was a strong-willed, hard-working, elegant lady who had a heart for music, serving her church and community, laughter, her family, and most of all, Jesus.
Her strong will prevailed throughout her life, graduating from Eau Claire Technical school, working at Barron Electric and assisting her husband on the farm.
Her passion for music was evident through playing church organ/piano, directing the church choir and being a member of the Cumberland Music Club. She loved joking around with her sisters (and friends) and looked forward to annual trips to Grand Forks, N.D., where the sisters could congregate and create mischief.
She met the love of her life, Marvin Ness, and was married June 21, 1952. They raised their family on the Cumberland home farm and were honored the distinction of Century Farm in 2009.
Family and friends played an important role in her life. She enjoyed being surrounded by her son Eric, daughter-in-law Beverly and grandson Jared. Hosting was always a highlight for her and she was never too busy to perk a cup of coffee and, no matter the time of day, serve chocolate chip cookies, even for breakfast.
Harriet will be remembered as a devoted wife, gracious mother, loving grandmother, fun sister and amazing friend.
Surviving are her son Eric (Beverly) of New Berlin; a grandson Jared of Madison; sisters Ollie (Bob) Weber of Grand Forks and Ruthie (Dwayne) Shutter of Kearney, Neb.; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, a sister Anita Nevin and a brother Luddy Bjugstad.
A special thank you to Brentwood Senior Living, which became a part of Harriet’s family, and Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their excellent care.
A private service was both live-streamed and recorded for viewing on Facebook at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, from First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, with Pastor Jonathan Cluppert officiating and burial at Section Ten Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to your local Salvation Army.
