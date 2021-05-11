Keith Howard Hanson

Keith H. Hanson, 91, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 8, 1930, at Tomahawk to Alvin and Nora (Thompson) Hanson. He married Beverly Dahle on Aug. 23, 1952, at Rice Lake.
Keith was a hard worker all his life. A dairy farmer for most of his life, he also worked off the farm at Stella Cheese, Jerome Foods and other businesses in the area.
He loved the outdoors and was a lifelong hunter. He had the opportunity on several occasions to hunt and fish in Canada, and these trips were highlights of his life. He owned hounds, and enjoyed hunting for bear, coyote and raccoons with the dogs. In later years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard and gardening.
He remained active; at age 90 he was still mowing his yard and often threatened to get the chainsaw to get wood in.
Surviving are children Vicki Hanson, Randy (Patty), Brad (Laurie), Nancy (Mike) Blechinger and Susan Hanson; grandchildren Mike Lakken, Stacy (Travis) Abraham, Leslie (Michael) Hauschild, Missy Hanson, Garett (Kateland Northcott) Hanson, Sarah (David) Dietz, Jennifer (Josh) Millerman, Jason (Jamie) Marshall, Eric (Cindy Simon) Marshall and Kayla (Nick Bruce) Marshall; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a grandson Gary; five brothers; and three sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, with Pastor John Miels officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
