Evelyn Deloris (Stafne) Singerhouse

Evelyn D. (Stafne) Singerhouse, 99, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
She was born Feb. 22, 1921, at home to Tonette and Thomas Stafne with a midwife in attendance. She was the youngest of six sisters and a brother, Anna, Edna, Jennie, Mabel, Alice and Clifford, who all preceded her in death.
Evelyn attended Jones Creek School for eight years, when her formal education ended. She lived at home, occasionally helping out in neighborhood homes when needed.
She worked at the Farmers Store in Prairie Farm before going to Milwaukee and working at Cutler Hammer during the war, making controls for submarines.
Her fiancé, Otto Singerhouse of New Richmond, was serving in the Naval Construction Battalion in the Pacific. When Otto returned after serving 33 months, without leave, they met in Minneapolis, Minn., and were married the day after on Aug. 4, 1945. The war ended when he was on leave. Otto then reported to Great Lakes Naval Station and was presented with an honorable discharge.
They began their married life on the farm with her parents, farming on shares. Five years later, after starting a family, they bought the Ole Moe farm on “A” three miles west of Prairie Farm, where they lived for 54 years. Their children all attended school in Prairie Farm and graduated from Prairie Farm High School.
Otto and Evelyn celebrated their 50th anniversary in 1995. Otto died of cancer in 1999.
Evelyn is survived by her family Donald of Prairie Farm, Karen Kahl of Prairie Farm, Paul (Marita) of Germany, Diane (Kelly) Stevens of Menomonie, Scot (Stephanie) of Menomonie, Susan of Chippewa Falls, Mary (Roger) Hepokoski of Elk Mound; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, sister and brother-in-laws and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter Ruth Ann in 1949; a son-in-law Robert H. Kahl; a daughter-in-law Beverly K. Singerhouse; a grandson Jason Singerhouse; her five sisters; her brother; her parents-in-law; and a beloved Godchild Eileen Thompson of Spokane.
A private graveside service will be held at Akers Cemetery.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
