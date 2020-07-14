Kathleen (Foelske) Gosnell, 75, Colfax, Wis., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.
She was born to Carl Foelske and Lucille (Krause) Foelske on Feb. 26, 1945. In August of 1974, she married James Gosnell at Winona, Minn. Her only child, Bart, was born in July of 1975.
Kathee was a paraprofessional for the Prairie Farm School District from 1983 until she retired in 2013. She was loved by many school kids for her tough-but-fair recess and classroom style, and her unequaled ability to read a story aloud.
She coordinated summer city-league baseball for many years, as well as other extracurricular activities such as Great Books and Odyssey of the Mind.
Kathee published several resource books through Teacher Created Materials. She wrote several novels and many short stories that are unpublished.
Kathee loved playing cards and board games, cooking, hosting friends, bird watching, gardening, pets and listening to little kids.
Surviving are her son Bart (Ann) Gosnell; a brother Mike (Nancy) Foelske and their children Maria, Mike, Jr. and Scott; a sister Janet (Jack) Woodall and their children Trent and Tim; a nephew Lance Mehiz; a niece Kim Rakowski; and a sister-in-law Pat Foelske and her children Sarah Hoffman and Aaron Felske.
Kathee was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother Jim Foelske and sister-in-law Karen; a brother John Foelske (Pat); and a nephew Luke Foelske.
A celebration of life will be held noon-2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, from the Prairie Farm Elementary School playground. Burial will be held at a later date.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
