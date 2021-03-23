Marlyn White Etlicher

Marlyn W. Etlicher, 78, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Our House Senior Living – Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Marlyn was born Aug. 18, 1942, at Barron to the late Henry and Marjorie (White) Etlicher.
He married Barbara Spielman on Sept. 30, 1961, at Sacred Heart Church in Almena. They were married for 59 lovely years.
Marlyn was a proud dairy farmer for 42 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking his land, driving the 4-wheeler and tending to his beloved barn cats.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy and happiness.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son Douglas (Cindy) of Chippewa Falls; a daughter Kristen (Monte) Rinnman of Webster; grandchildren Nicholas (Anna) Etlicher, Mitchell (Katlin) Etlicher, Aaron Rinnman, Adam Rinnman and Aimee (Nate) Charbonneau; six great-grandchildren; and siblings Karen Christopherson, Rochelle (Bob) Borgen, Gail David and Vicki (Randy) Valley.
Marlyn was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Laurence, and a baby sister Cheryl.
A heartfelt thank you for the care and support of the Our House Memory Care staff.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. A private family funeral Mass will be held. Marlyn's final resting place will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
