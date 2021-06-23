Kenneth Raymond Harbaugh, Jr.

Kenneth R. Harbaugh, Jr., 79, Barron, Wis., passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Barron Care and Rehab, with his children at his side.
He was born at Barron to Kenneth Hiram Harbaugh, Sr., and AltaMae (Schoonover) Harbaugh on Dec. 9, 1941. Ken married Carol Ellen Moore on Aug. 19, 1961. They had three children, Rebekah, Amy Sue and Robert.
Ken lived all of his life in Barron. He was a hardworking man, starting at a young age with a paper route in the city. In his teenage years, he worked for farmers in first New Richmond and then Prairie Farm.
After high school, he worked at the Rice Lake Bakery, where he learned to make the most delicious bread, which he made all of his life. He then worked at Mastercraft for a short time before being hired at Jerome Foods, Barron, where he worked for over 30 years.
After he retired from Jennie-O, he helped Carol with her daycare. He loved each of those children very much. After Carol’s extended illness, Ken began a new chapter in his life as a volunteer. He had a Bible study and exercise group at Woodstone, then went on to volunteer with hospice and the Barron County Museum. He delivered Meals on Wheels up until three months ago.
He was active at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, where he taught Sunday school for 30 years and was treasurer of the men’s club for many years. He was also a member of the genealogy society and the Sons of Norway.
Ken loved to talk about his trip to Germany and how much he enjoyed being able to go there. He touched a lot of people’s lives with his willingness to stop and talk with anyone anywhere.
Surviving are daughters Rebekah (Dale) Bryan and Amy Sue (David White) Stone; a son Robert; grandchildren Andrew (Angie) Bryan, Nicole Bryan, Mandy (Norm) Richter, Travis (Kaysie) Bryan, Terra Tipsm, Victoria Stone, Greyson White and Elaina; great-grandchildren Dillon, Ben, Nick, Matt, James, Madelynn and Silas; a brother Cecil (Marlene) of St. Francis, Minn.; a brother-in-law Clarence (Jane) Wichen; a sister-in-law Lois (Scott) Arnold; his daycare kids Shawna, Marcus, Leaha and Trenton; as well as his friend Timothy Vettrus.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; an infant sister; brothers-in-law Robert Moore and Joe Harson; and sisters-in-law Delores Moore and Dora Hanson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, from Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, with burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
