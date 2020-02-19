Lila I. Schleusner, 87, Menomonie, Wis., passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Our House Senior Living.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in the Town of Wilson, Dunn County, to Albert and Lillian (Hartman) Schleusner. She was raised in the Town of Wilson and attended Damon Ridge School through the eighth grade.
Lila worked as a cook and baker for area restaurants, and was also a homemaker for a number of years.
She loved to crochet, make dolls, and enjoyed baking for family and friends.
Surviving are a brother Rudolph Schleusner of Barron; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Verlyn, Alfred and Henry.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, from Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating and burial at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Menomonie, Dunn County.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements. To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
