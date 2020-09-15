Myra M. Thompson, 93, of Rice Lake, Wis., was called home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Myra was born June 5, 1927, to Alfred and Angela (Guse) Pribnow of Horicon. She attended school in Horicon through eighth grade. She then stayed home to help care for her younger sister, Gladys.
Myra and Thorfin were introduced to each other by Thorfin’s brother and sister-in-law, Rolf and Gladys Thompson. On Oct. 28, 1956, Myra married Thorfin Thompson. They farmed together on the outskirts of Prairie Farm for many years. Myra loved being Thorfin’s wife, being a homemaker and raising their five children together.
Myra’s mother-in-law, Martha Thompson, lovingly taught Myra (all German) how to make the best lefse ever for her Norwegian husband and family. Some of Myra’s daughters have carried on the lefse-making tradition.
Myra enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She was an avid gardener and often shared the flowers and vegetables she raised with others. Myra was an excellent seamstress and sewed her own lovely wedding dress. She also taught her children how to sew.
Myra loved all sorts of handiwork, including crocheting, embroidery, tatting and hardanger. She created a beautiful baptismal gown that incorporated her skills of sewing and hardanger. The gown was worn by three of her grandchildren and one of her great-granddaughters.
Myra had a love for photography and often had a camera with her. She took thousands of pictures during her lifetime. She loved watching birds at the backyard feeders and took pleasure in identifying many different types of birds. Hummingbirds and cardinals were her favorites.
Myra and Thorfin were longtime members of United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm. Myra enjoyed singing in the choir, being part of Golden Rule Circle, making many rounds of lefse for the annual bazaar, and teaching Bible and Sunday school. Myra was a strong Christian who often immersed herself in her Bible. She was a faithful believer who knew the power of prayer.
Myra was very close to her two sisters and their husbands: Milly and Lenny Rahn, and Gladys and Vern Sager. She relished the times they were able to spend together. She also enjoyed spending time with Thorfin’s many relatives.
Surviving are children Debbie (Jim) Hill of Andover, Minn., Mary (Dennis) Strong of Minocqua, Linda (Bob) Millerman of Cameron, Bonnie (Ron) Mauck of Cocolalla, Idaho, and Allen of Big Lake, Minn.; grandchildren David Hill, Jeffrey Hill, Heidi Strong, Rebecca Strong, Angela (Dustin) Howe, Sam (Mariah) Millerman, Steven Millerman, Alex (Natalie) Mauck and Danette Mauck; great-grandchildren Trent, Leia, Briella, Benson, Jason and Milo; a sister-in-law Kearney Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and sisters Milly Rahn and Gladys Sager.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, with Rev. Alex Mauck officiating and interment at Pine Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Ridgeland.
Visitation will be held noon-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Myra resided at Brentwood Memory Care, Rice Lake, for several years. Her family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood and Lakeview Medical Center Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care.
