Micheal Even Brackee

Micheal E. Brackee, 69, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Clear Lake, Wis.
Micheal was born Oct. 19, 1950, to Ervin and Betty Ann (Littlefield) Brackee in Lead, S.D. He attended grade school in Auburn, Wash., and Adna, Wash.; graduating in 1968 from W.F. West High School in Chehalis, Wash.
Following high school, Micheal attended college at Washington State University–Pullman. He then attended Centralia (Wash.) College, where he received his associate degree. Micheal went on to attend the University of Washington at Ellensburg, Wash., and UW-Stout, Menomonie, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1978.
Micheal enjoyed bird watching, gardening and watching football.
Surviving are his loving wife Melody; children Kevan (Jes) of Slinger, Michelle (Jeff) of Osceola, Ann (Tom) of New Richmond and Jody of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren Jordan, Micheal, Derek, Cullen, Katelyn and Jace; a great-granddaughter Jovi; a sister Mary Sue (Andy) of Clayton; his mother-in-law Dorothy (Bill) of Stanwood, Wash.; a brother-in-law Bill (Janell) of Stanwood; as well as other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Micheal was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Rick.
A memorial celebration will take place at a later date.
Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery, is handling arrangements. To sign an online guestbook, visit williamsonwhite.com.
