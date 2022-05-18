Kenneth B. Hanson, 70, Elkhorn, Wis., passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Specialty Select Hospital, West Allis.
He was born April 15, 1952, at Rice Lake, the son of the late Willie and Delores (Kuhrt) Hanson.
Ken was united in marriage to Karen F. Anderson on June 3, 1978, at Rice Lake. He was a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church.
Ken worked for Coca-Cola, Wisconsin School for the Deaf, and almost 20 years as the Mail Center manager at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. He treasured relationships made with the students over the years.
Ken loved spending time up north in Rice Lake, whether he was visiting with family, playing cards or fishing. He loved sports, especially playing softball and tennis. Ken enjoyed basketball, football and coaching soccer. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badger sports fan. Ken and Karen enjoyed riding motorcycles in their earlier years.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His favorite activity was hikes with his grandson, Harlow.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 43 years, are children Benjamin, Jacqueline and Kimberly Hanson; a grandson Harlow Hanson; siblings Betty (Chuck) Nelson, Shirley (Gordy) Nelson, Judy (Steve) Ludwigson, Gary Hanson, Diane (John) Olsen, Dean (Sue) Hanson and Curt (Connie) Hanson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother Daryl.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, from Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd., Elkhorn, with Pastor Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services.
A second memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, from Stanfold Lutheran Church, 1573 21st Ave., Rice Lake, with Pastor John Bergson officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services.
Inurnment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made in Ken's name may be directed to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church or Stanfold Lutheran Church.
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, and Appleyard's Home for Funerals assisted the family. Sign an online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.