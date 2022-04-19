Doug Folstad, 76, Barron, Wis., passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minn.
He was born Dec. 24, 1945, to Julian and Elaine (Cox) Folstad at Rice Lake, Wis. Doug was a 1964 graduate of Rice Lake High School, where he was active in band, choir, football and especially baseball.
In 1968, he graduated from Wisconsin State University–Eau Claire, majoring in instrumental and vocal music. It was there he met his future wife, Judy Thomley, whom he married on Feb. 15, 1969.
Doug taught middle school instrumental music in Barron for 33 years. He had high standards for his students, instilling a love of music and pride in their accomplishments. During those years, he also enjoyed playing sax in the Dean’s List. After retiring in 2001, he worked for Schmitt Music of Eau Claire.
Doug enjoyed bowling, golfing, family camping, Canadian fishing trips and heading to the deer camp. He was chairman of the Red Cedar Chapter of Ducks Unlimited for several years. Ultimately, Doug’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and pets (strays were welcome).
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are children Jennifer (Eric) Hackman and Ryan (Kari); grandchildren Trinity, Leo and Easton; a sister Sandy (John) Kurschner; and a nephew Scott (Kelcey) Fraley.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and mother and father-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Barron hospital, Barron Care and Rehab and St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, for the excellent care he received.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Pastor Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Lutheran Church, Barron Humane Society or Ducks Unlimited.
Rausch Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
