Beverly Jean Bates

On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, Beverly J. Bates (Hemner), a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed at the age of 75.
Bev was born Dec. 30, 1944, at Barron to Angie (Kubesh) and Donald Hemner. She grew up in Cumberland with her two sisters and brother.
Bev married Bill Bates in April of 1965 and they had two children. She worked 30-plus years at Jennie-O.
Bev enjoyed cross-stitching, being outside and anything that had to do with her grandchildren. She was best known for being ready to help and her determination.
Surviving are her children Terri (Kevin) Hart and David Bates, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, a sister Shirley, a brother Clifford, along with nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, as well as a sister Donna.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
