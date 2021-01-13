Elizabeth "Liz" Tessmann, 92, Almena, Wis., was called home to her Lord Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Elizabeth was born April 22, 1929, to Ferdinand and Albertina (Schwederske) Hauser, the youngest of their ten children. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Almena, and attended Maple Grove Elementary School.
In her young adult life, Elizabeth worked several different jobs, moving from the Arland area to Chicago and then to Milwaukee. While working in Milwaukee, she made friends with a coworker, who set her up on a blind date with the friend's brother, Frederick Tessmann. Elizabeth was so shy that Fred asked her on a second date to see if she could talk. After dating for a couple of years, Liz and Fred were married on May 4, 1958, at Milwaukee.
Liz and Fred bought a small 30-acre hobby farm near Oconomowoc and spent 11 years there raising all sorts of animals and growing huge gardens. Along with cleaning houses, she was a loving and volunteer caregiver. She began by caring for Fred's disabled sister, Leone, for over 10 years.
After Fred's retirement from Harley-Davidson, they bought a house on Little St. Germain Lake in northern Wisconsin and spent the first seven years of retirement there. While there, Liz's elderly mother moved in with them and she cared for her for several years.
From there, they moved to a small farmhouse north of Almena. They joined Hosanna Lutheran Church, Cumberland, to be with family members and friends. After Fred's death in 2000, Liz's oldest sister, Helene, moved in with her and she cared for her for nine years.
Elizabeth moved into an apartment in Almena for her remaining years and enjoyed the company of many other residents. For some time, her older brother, John, lived in the building and she was able to help with his care as well.
Liz, while not having any children of her own, was like a mother to many family members. Her big heart and caring spirit came from her deep faith in her Savior. She was active at Hosanna Lutheran Church. She loved cooking and baking for others. Her cut out sugar cookies were a hit at every holiday gathering.
Surviving are a brother Alfred (Jean) Hauser of Almena; along with many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers Herman and John Hauser; and sisters Helene Schneider, Martha Brotherson, Hattie Kuck, Olga Pronos, Alma Mackey and Tina Larson.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, from Hosanna Lutheran Church, with visitation an hour prior to services. Interment was held at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Ebenezer Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland handled arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.