Ralph Pitzrick, 89, Barron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
Ralph was born Oct. 30, 1930, to William and Constance (Fliflet) Pitzrick at Rice Lake. He graduated from Barron High School in 1948.
On Oct. 1, 1958, he married Elaine Koenig. He worked in the banking business, starting his career at First National Bank, Barron. He moved on to Jamestown, N.D., Golden Valley, Minn., Minnetonka, Minn., and eventually retired from Citizen’s State Bank in LaFayette, Minn.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife. They had seen most of Canada and 49 of the 50 states.
He was involved with the Sons of Norway, a member of the Barron Senior Center, volunteered at the Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village in Cameron, and was a member of the Methodist Church in Barron.
Ralph is survived by his nephew and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2016; and a brother Leonard.
Per Ralph’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
