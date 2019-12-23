Joyce I. Paulson, 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by her family at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, Wis.
She was born Aug. 11, 1933, to Theodore and Agnes (Johnson) Jacobson in rural Ridgeland. Joyce attended Damon Ridge Elementary School, Barron High School and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1951. After graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin–River Falls and obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
She married Larry Paulson on Aug. 27, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Joyce taught elementary students at various schools throughout her career, including Rice Lake, Clear Lake, Pine Bend, Minn., and Prairie Farm. She substituted for many school districts in the surrounding area.
Along with teaching, she enjoyed selling products from various vendors, including Sarah Coventry Jewelry, Home Interior for 30 years, Sasco and Mannatech.
When Joyce was not busy with her teaching career, she kept busy by performing farm work, decorating wedding cakes, assembling silk flower arrangements, traveling across the country and spending time with her grandchildren.
Amongst all those activities, she and her husband also owned a tavern in Almena, which was formerly known as the J&L Bar and L.P.’s Place, for 26 years, before she retired at the age of 70.
After retirement, Joyce kept busy by traveling alongside her husband, Larry, for three years over-the-road while he drove for JME Trucking. She adored the time she spent with her family and friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand when it was needed.
Joyce was seen as a mother to everyone and was a great friend to anyone that she met.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Lanny (Tereasa) Paulson and Lori (Kevin) Cordes; a daughter-in-law Valerie Paulson; grandchildren Lucas Paulson, LaTasha Paulson, Lacy (Bucky) Nelson, Lanae (Joey) Paulson, Amanda Junkans and Brandon (Racheal) Junkans; great-grandchildren Lehney Paulson, Landon Paulson, Hannah Junkans, Henry Junkans and Opal Junkans; and a sister Betty Harmon.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; a son Lane; a grandson Logan Paulson; and sisters Elaine Glaser and Lorraine Hoover.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from First Lutheran Church, Cumberland, with Rev. Neal Weltzin officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Pallbearers are Joyce’s nephews Greg Glaser, Craig Wooldridge, Monty Paulson, Craig Paulson, Jeff Paulson and friend Todd "Cooter" Klinger. Honorary pallbearers are Lucas Paulson, LaTasha Paulson, Lacy Nelson, Lanae Paulson, Amanda Junkans and Brandon Junkans.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
