It is with sadness and peace that we announce the passing of Frances Bauch, age 99, of Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Barron, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Frances was born Jan. 20, 1922, to John and Bernice Betley. She was raised in Poskin with her 11 siblings. During the war, she worked at a defense plant.
In 1943, she married Orval “Bud” Bauch and moved to Barron, where she worked alongside her husband on their Sunrise Dairy operation.
She was a longtime member of the Neighborhood Club and Salem Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, a member of Rachel Circle and enjoyed working at the church bazaar.
Her flower and vegetable gardens, embroidery work, reading the newspaper, and watching the Brewers were her hobbies.
Surviving are daughters Diane (Ron) Paulus, Beverly (Terry) Landsvork and Gail (Bill) Weber; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her other family, friends and the caring staff and residents she bonded with at her Brentwood home, where she resided the past nine years.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; twin daughters Bonnie and Betty; a great-grandson Nicholas; five brothers; and six sisters.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron. Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home Wednesday. Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
