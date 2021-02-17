Jack Hulsey, 83, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, of a massive heart attack at his home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1937, at Lequire, Okla., to Dewey and Eunice (Riddle) Hulsey. He grew up in Oklahoma and attended school there, where he enjoyed playing basketball.
In 1972, Jack and his family moved to the Barron area. He worked as an over-the-road trucker for numerous companies.
Jack enjoyed golfing, camping and riding 4-wheeler, and also snowmobiling in the winter.
Surviving are his wife Donna of Barron; daughters Patricia Hulsey and Sharon Halverson, both of Dallas; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brothers H.B. of Quinton, Okla., and Roscoe of Stigler, Okla.; and a sister Ramona Shafer of Quinton, Okla.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife Marion, a daughter Bonnie Wuoerma, and sisters Sue and Patricia.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, from
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
