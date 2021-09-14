Marlys Jean Lundequam

Marlys J. Lundequam, 76, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her home.
Marlys was born at Prairie Farm on June 20, 1945, to Walter and Beatrice (Olson) Kahl. She attended Prairie Farm High School. Marlys was confirmed at the First Lutheran Church of Arland, where she remained active with fundraisers, meals and other church events.
On Feb. 11, 1966, she married David Lundequam at the Little Brown Church in Iowa.
In the late 1970s, Marlys started working with the Prairie Farm School, starting out as a crossing guard, then working in the kitchen (many of those who attended Prairie Farm remembers the homemade bread) and retiring from the school as a custodian in 2010. She also farmed many years with her husband.
She enjoyed gardening, family gatherings, baking and attending her grandson's school activities. Not a week went by when her grandson didn't get a batch of her homemade cookies. Hospitality was very important to her. There was always coffee and goodies waiting for anyone who stopped by to visit.
Marlys was known by many and will be missed.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son Brian of Minneapolis, Minn.; a daughter Jodi Christopherson of Prairie Farm; a grandson Austin; brothers Richard Kahl of Prairie Farm and Terry (Brenda) Kahl of Billings, Mont.; sisters Yvonne (Bob) Weber of Roy, Utah, and Karen (Doug) Kurschner of Almena; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Steven, and a sister Joanne Potter.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, from Arland Lutheran Church, with Rev. Timothy Vettrus officiating and burial at New Hope Pine Creek Church, Town of Wilson, Dunn County.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church Thursday.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
