George “Lenny” Quinn, 84, Barron, Wis., died peacefully and unexpectedly Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Washburn County to Edward and Alice (St. Claire) Quinn. Lenny contracted polio at 7 years old but continued on to graduate from Rice Lake High School. He continued his education at Milwaukee Technical School to obtain his watchmakers license of Wisconsin in 1960.
While working in Milwaukee, he met Dolly and had two daughters. After moving back to Brill, he fathered two sons. While working at Zimmerman Jewelers, he had the opportunity to open his own store in Spooner in the late 60s and later expanded into Cumberland.
He married Sharon in 1992. Lenny retired after 50 years in a career as a watchmaker and jeweler. He cherished every customer he had and remembered every piece of jewelry he worked on.
Surviving are children Deb (Art “Buck”) Truitt, Kathie (Tom) Brown and Ed (Tammy) Quinn; grandchildren Tom, Heather, Alan, Samantha, Chris and Matt; many great-grandchildren; extended family Ron (Cathy) Barker and Bonnie Baartman; a sister Miki Quinn; many nephews and nieces; and his special canine friend Babe.
Lenny was preceded in death by his wives Dolores and Sharon; a son Daniel Quinn; a stepson Donald Barker; his parents; and a brother James.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie, with Father Ed Anderson officiating and interment at the church cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday from Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
