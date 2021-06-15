Roger Miller, 82, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Roger Miller, 82, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.