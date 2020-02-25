Carol Jean (Wirth) Whitman

Carol J. (Wirth) Whitman, 80, Barron, Wis., formerly of Prairie Farm, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Chetek, with her family by her side.
Carol, the oldest child of five, was born April 27, 1939, to Lorin and Eleanor (Hintzman) Wirth at Menomonie. She attended the Breen Country School up to the eighth grade and received her certificate. She attended high school but did not graduate due to getting married and starting a family.
On March 9, 1957, she married LeRoy Whitman at Prairie Farm. Together, they had a total of five children. Shortly after marriage, they resided on the edge of town and later moved to the family farm in the country.
Carol was a laborer for the Turkey Store, Barron, for many years, until 1994.
She enjoyed many activities, such as Country Fest with her friends, going up north to the cabin, girls’ weekend at the cabin, fishing, and most importantly, her family get-togethers, including preparing holiday meals. She was well known for her famous tasty pickle recipe.
Carol was a very active lady who enjoyed going for walks, rides and her flower gardens. In recent years, she took pride helping in the kitchen at the Barron Senior Center.
Surviving are children Roger (Mary Ann), Sheri Wakefield and Mark; grandchildren Marie (Andy) Fowler, Shaun (Jessie), Amber, Tanner and Tori; great-grandchildren Justin Fowler, Christopher Whitman, Grady Whitman, Liam Fowler and Kendrick Whitman; brothers Richard (Janice) Wirth, Victor (Jean) Wirth and DeWayne (Sally) Wirth; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter Julie; a son Larry; a granddaughter Kelsey Wakefield; a great-grandson Benjamin Whitman; and a brother Gerald “Butch” Wirth.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Pastor Mark Hall officiating.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church. A luncheon in honor of Carol will be held after the service.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
