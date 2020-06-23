Becky Joy Tripp

Becky J. Tripp, 63, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Cumberland Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 9, 1956, at Barron to William and Gertrude (Krecker) Rayment.
Becky was a talented cook, and looked forward to the holidays to show off her cooking talents. She had a huge heart; no one was a stranger when she was around.
She always made a point to ensure that everyone she loved had what they needed. Becky enjoyed getting together with her friends to make various crafts.
Surviving are a daughter Carrie (Javier) Esparza; bonus children Partrick (Sara Meyer) Gehrman, Anthony (Corrine) Gehrman and Jennifer (Bob) Popenhagen; many grandchildren; her loving partner Steven Gehrman; siblings Greg Rayment, Bill Wichart and Jim Wichart; and many other family and friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter Katie.
Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating.
Visitation will be held 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.