Ruby E. Bauer, 96, Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Surviving are her children Ruth (Rod) Matthews, Mark (Lenore), David (Mary), John (Lydia) and Philip (Kimberly); grandchildren Tim (Erica), Ben (Sarah), Melissa (Landon), Jaime (Georgia) and Julian; and nine great-grandchildren. Ruby is also survived by a sister Shirley Pimple of Barron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, on Jan. 29, 2008.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, with visitation an hour prior from Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 9100 Russell Ave. South, Bloomington, MN.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Washburn-McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel, Minneapolis, is handling arrangements.
