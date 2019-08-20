Gayland “Joe” Olson, 45, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Town of Prairie Lake, Barron County.
He was born May 14, 1974, to Gerald “Jerry” and Carolyn (Kieffer) Olson at Cumberland. He was raised and attended school at Prairie Farm and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1993.
He was most recently employed with Jennie-O Turkey Store, Barron, and had previously worked for Midwest Ducts in Prairie Farm.
Joe was an artistic person and enjoyed drawing. He also enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are his mother of Prairie Farm; a son Jordan Olson of Colfax; a daughter Braylee Osgood; brothers Jerry (Rita) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Gabriel of Prairie Farm; a sister Caulette (Mark) Caracciolo of Bedford Hills, N.Y.; nieces and nephews Rachel, Amanda and Adrianna Olson, Sydney and Mark Caracciolo, Jr., Dakota Cornellier, Kaylie Kohnen, Jacob OIson and James Flynn; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his father.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug, 27, from St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Turtle Lake, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and interment at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and an hour prior to services at the church.
