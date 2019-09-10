Martha O. Amundson, 87, Menomonie, Wis., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Autumn Village in Menomonie.
Martha was born July 11, 1932, to Joseph and Anna (Yamriska) Fizel in Dunn County, near Connorsville. She attended Oak Lawn School, Township of Sheridan, for 8 years and then 4 years at Boyceville High School, graduating in 1949.
After graduation, she worked at Montgomery Wards, an insurance company and at Federal Cartridge Company.
She married Raymond Amundson on Aug. 18, 1951. They had four children, Dean, Gloria, Larry and Darlene. After Ray passed away in 2001, she married Jim Dregney on Aug. 26, 2005.
She spent many winters in Arizona. Martha loved feeding the hummingbirds and orioles. Her greatest passion was dancing.
Surviving are children Dean (Cathy) Amundson of Gold Canyon, Ariz., Gloria (David) Hicks of Amery, Larry (Felicia) Amundson of New Richmond and Darlene (Mike) Sampson of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Chad (Bridget) Amundson, Jon Amundson (Bonnie), Tara Amundson, Michael Sampson, Tyler Sampson and Ray Job Amundson; brothers Leon, John and Bob; a sister Betty; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Raymond and Jim; a brother Melvin; and sisters Ethel Lowell, Alvy Koleff, Leona Petereck, Zella Anderson and Julia Wold.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, from West Akers Lutheran Church, Township of New Haven, Dunn County, with Pastor Mark Woeltge officiating. Burial will follow at Vanceburg Cemetery, Township of Sheridan, Dunn County.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and an hour prior to services at the church.
To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
