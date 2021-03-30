Daniel A. “Pops” Libner, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake.
Dan was born to Elmer and Beverly Libner on March 24, 1945, at Leavenworth, Kan.
A spirited individual, Dan spent his whole life dedicated to serving others. He worked at the Barron County Day Development Center for 32 years, and often shared fond memories of those he spent time with.
In his retirement, Dan enjoyed watching his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, including his beloved Green Bay Packers, and camaraderie with friends. If he wasn’t at home watching sports, you could find Dan at any of the local restaurants meeting up with friends and sharing a meal.
Surviving are his children David Allen, Daniel (Dorcas) Libner of Muldrow, Okla., Casie Libner of Rice Lake, Luke Libner of Rice Lake and Aaron (Erin) Libner of Eau Claire; grandchildren Tabitha (Ted) Bradley, Cara (Gideon) Millar, Samuel, Levi, Sarah, Annamarie, Laura, Noela, Silas and Raelynn; as well as great-grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, a little brother Johnny, and other extended family.
Dan loved his family very much and was thankful for every opportunity to connect with them, near and far.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dan’s good friends, Lee Kuhl, Brian Mullin and Debra Haynes, for all their assistance the last couple of years and being so wonderful to our Pops.
Visitation and memorial service for friends and family will be held 3:30-6 p.m. Friday, May 7, from Skinner Funeral Homes, Rice Lake. Dan will be laid to rest at Birchwood Woodlawn Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Dan’s name.
