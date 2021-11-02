Carol M. Swain, 78, passed away at the Barron, Wis., hospital on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
She was born at Menomonie to Fred and Hazel Hulbert on Nov. 14, 1942. She married Roger M. Swain on Oct. 18, 1968, at East St Louis, Ill. The couple settled in Barron, where he worked as a security guard for Jerome Foods (now Jennie-O) for many years.
Surviving are brothers Donald, David and Robert; sisters Barbara Anderson and Debbie Hulbert; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband when he was 60 years old; brothers Lawrence and Richard; a sister Ruth Balog; and her parents.
Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
