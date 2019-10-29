Eva Rose Heppner

Eva R. Heppner, 101, Almena, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
She was born July 2, 1918, at Irvington, Kossuth County, Iowa, to John and Ida (Hocamp) Grafing. She attended Turtle Lake Elementary School, then stayed home to help her mother keep the home.
She met Alfred Heppner and was later married at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, on July 22, 1944. Eva spent her life as a mother, dairy farmer and homemaker.
She enjoyed canning, baking, and vegetable and flower gardening when she wasn't busy with her farm chores.
Surviving are a daughter Shirley (Lloyd) Florer of Turtle Lake; a granddaughter Connie (Bill) Brodie of Blaine, Minn.; great-grandchildren John (Ashley), Paul, Shawnae and Rachel Brodie; five nieces; a nephew; as well as other relatives and friends.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband on May 21, 1999; sisters Pearl Hoffman, Mae Thomas, Helen Neuenfeldt and Ella Fenske; and brothers William, John and Howard Grafing.
A Christian funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, with Rev. Greg Becker officiating and burial at St. Matthew Cemetery, Almena.
John Brodie, Chris Matzer, Ray Fenske, Jeff Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman and Scott Sollman served as pallbearers.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, handled arrangements.
