Clyde L. Moss, 93, Barron, Wis., passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mayo Northland, Barron.
He was born April 7, 1927, to Thomas and Alta (Chapin) Moss of Cumberland, where he was raised.
Clyde married Kathleen Wols on July 19, 1963. They were married 57 years.
He worked many different jobs. In his early years, he worked mainly in logging and traveled along the Northwestern United States. In his middle years, he settled in Aitkin, Minn., where he worked at a saw mill and farmed. During his later years, he returned to Cumberland, finally settling in Barron.
Clyde finally retired from working at the age of 91, spending his last 10 years working at the Turtle Lake Casino in the janitorial division.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Julie, Joyce, Kathleen, Penny, Lisa, Tracey and Marsha; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister, a son, and four daughters.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschsteelfuneralhome.com.
