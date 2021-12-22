Roy “Fritz” James Curtis

Our very special father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Roy “Fritz” J. Curtis, 81, Lac Courte Oreilles, Wis., left us Thursday morning, Dec. 9, 2021.
He was born May 13, 1940, at Dallas on Mother’s Day, the son of Anson and Marie (Guibord) Curtis. Fritz was truly a Native American Cowboy. In 1958, he journeyed to East Wenatchee, Wash., where his dad and stepmother, Gerri, lived at Ox Team Orchard. He was there for a couple of years before coming back to Wonewoc, Wis.
In 1967, he married Kathy Davis and they had two boys, Clark in 1968 and Troy in 1969. Clark and Troy used to visit him on the “Rez” in Hayward. Troy would always go with him on his “rounds” and Clark was pretty much a homebody.
In 1961, he met David Adams in Wenatchee, Wash. Together they tore up the town – got in trouble and made many friends and later became brothers-in-law.
He always spent winters in Wenatchee with Evelyn and Irene “Brucie,” and would come back to Wisconsin in the spring, where he worked for Scott Construction as a heavy equipment operator.
In Wenatchee, he worked for Morrill Asphalt Paving Company and Good Fellow Brothers. When in Wenatchee, he loved visiting his sisters at the Mandarin and Chieftain Restaurants; the customers and co-workers loved our cowboy. He was always ready and willing to take the kids to the movies, roller-skating, etc., as we both worked nights. Fritz was also a volunteer for his niece’s chemo treatments. When there was snow in the mountains, he and his friends would take his nephews snowmobiling.
He was a great horseman and had only been without one since coming back to the "Rez" about 15 years ago. He still had his saddle and everything he needed, should he get another horse. Fritz loved ATV rides and also snowmobiling. He and his many friends were always planning and going on trail rides; you know who you are and there are too many to mention.
Fritz and Scott Guibord were the primary builders of “Brucie’s Place.” They both took great pride in this, along with their many helpers. He will be greatly missed by his recent special friend, Tina Smurawa, and his longtime friend, Lisa Vickery.
Surviving are sons Clark, Troy and Tony; brothers Bob (Diane) Marsh of Rice Lake and Ralph (Julie) Henningsen of Cameron; sisters Alice “Brucie” Adams, Judy Kunz of Rockford, Ill., Evelyn McKinney of Wenatchee and Ruth Ann Graunke of Prairie Farm; granddaughters Ashly, Heather, Montana and Kaylee; grandsons Andrew, Anson, Jonathon and Alexander; several great children and one great-grandchild on the way; eight nephews; and 18 nieces.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; a son Alex; a grandson Gage; a great-grandson Jaxon; sisters Leona Olson, Judy and Linda Flaa; and three nieces who loved him very much Danette Adams, Bobbi Black and Cindy Mudgett.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Pineview Funeral Service, Hayward, is handling arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
