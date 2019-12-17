Allen Grant Andrews, 82, Boyceville, Wis., was called home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Marlys, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 11, 1937, at Colfax to Ned and Tinka (Hendrickson) Andrews. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Wheeler, and graduated from Colfax High School.
He married Nancy Decker and they later divorced.
On Nov. 27, 1976, Allen married Marlys (Bilse) Benitz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Township of Prairie Farm. He worked for the Dunn County Highway Department for 37 years, retiring in 1994.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, playing cards, many trips to Branson, Mo., and especially enjoyed spending time with family. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
Allen was a kind, compassionate and generous man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are daughters Kelly (David) Stark and Kimberly (Jim) Goss; a son Jeff (Angie); stepsons Larry (Patty) Benitz and James (Pamela) Benitz; stepdaughters Janelle Spadgenske and Jolene (Steve) Bird; 11 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister Luana Nygaard; brothers Wendell (Diane), Wayne (Sheila) and James (Sue); a brother-in-law Don (Carol) Bilse; sisters-in-law Joan Bilse and JoAnn Mayfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter Kathy Bryan; a sister Lyn Amundson; a brother Stanley; and brothers-in-law Eugene Bilse and Roger “Stub” Nygaard.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, from Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services.
Burial will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Hay River, Dunn County, on a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is serving the family. To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.