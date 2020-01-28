Eugene Lee “Gene’O” Wolf

Eugene L. "Gene'O" Wolf, 70, passed away from health complications Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Gene was born at Rice Lake, Wis., on Oct. 17, 1949, and resided in Waukee, Iowa, near his daughter Katie from 2016 through 2019.
Gene grew up in Wisconsin and was involved in numerous sports and activities throughout his school years, excelling in baseball and wrestling, setting records throughout his high school career.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he graduated from barber school in Wisconsin after high school. Gene was a successful barber at various shops in Wisconsin for 6 years before moving to the Twin Cities, where he worked mainly in the construction industry while continuing regular involvement in various baseball and bowling clubs.
Gene moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1994, where he opened Gene’s Barber Shop. He owned and operated the three-chair shop on the square in historic downtown Bentonville, Ark., alongside barber Clovis Hance (deceased).
Gene had many regular customers and some recognized patrons, including Sam Walton, founder of Walmart. The shop was decorated with countless sports memorabilia, including that of the Bentonville Tigers and Green Bay Packers.
Gene retired in 2014 at the age 64 after barbering for 46 years.
Gene’s interests included golfing on the weekends; watching sports, including boxing, baseball and football; traveling around the world with family and friends; and spending time with his beloved grandson Gabe.
Gene also found his faith to be a prominent part of his life. He never met a challenge he would not take on, worked tirelessly to provide for his family, and always helped any friend or neighbor in need. Gene had a special gift. He made an impact on everyone he came in contact with. He could spark laughter within any room and could make even a stranger smile at any moment.
Surviving are daughters Brianna Chadwick of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Katie Wolf-Edgington (Dan Edgington) of Waukee; grandchildren Gabriel Eugene Edgington and Bo Russell Edgington of Waukee; siblings Linda Wolf Davenpeck of Altamont, N.Y., Laura (Doug) Wolf of Monona, Elsie (James) Wolf Derer and Todd (Lois) Wolf, both of Madison, and Tina Wolf and Tammy Jo (Tim) Wolf Pysher, both of Cottage Grove; nephews Anthony (Andrea) Wolf and Brian (fiancée Rachael) Wolf; a niece Charity (Jamie) Wolf Knauff; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Henry Wolf and Caroline Klinkenberg, and brothers Paul and Verle Wolf.
From one of Gene’s favorite athletes, Muhammad Ali: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”
A celebration of life is pending.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to The Taylor Hospice House staff, Unity Point physicians, nurses and therapists, Recover Health staff, and Nurse Force staff for all their care.
Ernst Funeral and Cremation Services, Waukee, is handling arrangements.
