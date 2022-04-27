Robin Elaine Matthys-Arnold

Robin E. Matthys-Arnold, 56, Cumberland, Wis., passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Robin’s donations to date have saved the lives of three people, plus two more who will receive the life-changing gift of sight, and more are in line to be blessed by her other donations.
She was born Dec. 27, 1965, at Denver, Colo. She was married in Cumberland on March 16, 2002, to Brian Arnold.
Robin was a Cumberland bus driver for 17 years and changed the lives of everyone who got on her bus. She later worked for Puris, Turtle Lake, where she continued to touch the lives of many of her coworkers.
Robin had the most giving heart. She could read a person and know how to handle a situation. She would make herself feel uncomfortable to make you feel comfortable. She had a way of making you feel like the most special person in her life by taking the time to do something as little as writing something on a photo you sent her years ago and sending it to you in the perfect moment.
She was loving, caring, witty, creative, concerned, supportive, strong, funny, and yes, a little spirited when she felt the occasion. We've all been touched by the loyalty, the support or the firmness in how she handled things. She brought families all together, and continues to do that even today.
It was amazing to see how she brightened a crowd and how she could take control of a situation, without really taking control. Her smile and soft caring attitude brought kids out and they surrounded her. Among adults, her firm, stone-faced look made you think about what you were doing. And that little smirk made you know she had your back, but she meant business.
She would overcome her fears long enough to show us things are possible. She had an amazing voice, an eye for taking pictures and a creative heart.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Brian, are children Matthew (Jenn) Arnold, Melissa (Jeff) Terhark, Robert (Jenna) Arnold, Nathan (Jenae) Arnold, Michael (Desiree Ries) Matthys and Taylor (Erika) Matthys; grandchildren Michael, Kodie, Peydon, Colton, Kendall, Adelyn, Milo, Olivia and Harper; grand-dogs; siblings Troy Saxbury, Jamie Hurst and Gaylene Monson; her mother Lynda Bean; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other dear family and friends.
Robin was preceded in death by her dad Duane Saxbury, and her father Bill Randall.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, from First Lutheran Church, Cumberland, with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating. Pallbearers are Matthew, Jeff, Robert, Nathan, Michael and Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Jenn, Melissa, Jenna, Jenae, Desiree and Erika.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.