Donna Yeager, 76, Haugen, Wis., died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Care and Rehab – Cumberland.
She was born Aug. 31, 1944, to Carl and Alice (Selvig) Swant in Pennsylvania, where Carl worked on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during construction season. The family wintered in the Barron area, where they formed the Swant Motor Company.
She was married at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake, on July 27, 1963, to Harvey Yeager.
Donna worked as a secretary for several years before leaving for Jerome Foods. Donna spent over 20 years working at Wright Products, after which she worked in the gift shop at the St. Croix Casino ultimately joining the custodial team.
Donna enjoyed knitting, arranging flowers, beadwork and crocheting, and had a passion for collecting kerosene lanterns and hand held bells.
She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and grandma.
She will be dearly missed by her husband; children Jeff (Dawn) of Martin, Ga., and Debbie (Warren) Wampfler of Siren; grandchildren Rachel, Meghan, Brandon, John, Kelley (Jared), Michael and Mathew; great-grandchildren Phoenix, Hailey, Lilah, Brooklyn, Clint and Hank; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Susan Goneau, a brother Fred Swant, and a sister Lillian Thompson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, with Lisa Mikula officiating and burial at Bohemian Cemetery, Haugen. Pallbearers are Michael Wampfler, Mathew Wampfler, Eric Yeager, Brandon Beckman, John Yeager and Joe Goneau.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
