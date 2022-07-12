Roman A. Molls, 86, Barron, Wis., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, left his tractor in the field to see his Lord and Savior. Because of his faith and dedication as a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he dug graves by hand for over 40 years.
He was born April 3, 1936, at Eau Claire to Carl and Anna (Koehler) Molls. Roman loved his country and served in the Army from 1960 until 1965 with an honorable discharge as PFC (E3).
His family then became his focus. He was blessed with seven children and two stepsons.
Along with farming until retirement, he enjoyed auctions, telling stories, organizing family reunions and singing Hank Williams songs until his last bell rang. His favorite sports teams were the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. In his spare time, he collected obituaries, wrote in his diary, followed an extensive genealogy and enjoyed sharing it all with whoever he met.
Surviving are his wife Maxine; a son Roman Jr. (Sonny); a daughter Ann (Jeff) Schnell; a daughter Debbie (Brad) Treder; a son Bob (Angie); a son Jim (Mindy); a son Dave; a son Jason (Jill); stepsons Justin (Brenda) Flatland and Faron (Mary) Flatland; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Elizabeth (George) Ruehle.
Roman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald and Carl; and a sister Geraldine Ryan.
Special thank-you to the Mayo Hospice Angels for their love and care.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Almena.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
