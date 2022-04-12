Magdalene Mary “Max” Marshall

Magdalene M. “Max” Marshall, 85, Haugen, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family by her side.
Max was born June 26, 1936, at Rice Lake to Bernard and Mary (Willger) Richter.
She married Leroy Marshall on Feb. 6, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake. Together, they had six children.
Max worked at the onion factory for 25 years, along with being a homemaker and helping on the farm. She loved to crochet and had made many pairs of slippers and Afghans. As Max struggled with dementia, her word find puzzles brought her comfort and she truly enjoyed her daily car rides with her son Bruce.
Surviving are children Sharon Roux, Bill (Sue), Bruce, Sandra (Doug) Palmer and Gail (Don) Adams; a daughter-in-law Karen (Tim) Bernard; grandchildren Mike (Ann) Roux, Steve (Jill) Roux, Tim (fiancé Crystal) Marshall, Elizabeth (Ken) Kallies, ReAnne (Kris) Robish, Sarah (Mark) Heinze, Rebekah Palmer, Evan (Lacie) Palmer, Vanessa (Joe) Vanderbloemen, Angelica (Alan) Moravek, Matthew (Haley) Adams, Christopher (Samantha) Marshall and James (Rena) Palmer; 24 great-grandchildren; a sister Irene Flach; as well as many other family and friends.
Max was preceded in death by her husband, a son David and a son-in-law Michael Roux Sr.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Adam Laski officiating and burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Roux Jr., Steve Roux, Tim Marshall, Matt Adams, Chris Marshall and James Palmer. Honorary pallbearer was Evan Palmer.
Visitation was held 9-10:30 a.m. at the church Saturday.
The family extends a special thank you to Father Gerard Willger, the Mayo Health System Hospice Staff, relatives, and friends who helped and supported Max throughout the years.
Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, handled arrangements.
