Myron “Pops” Otto Elfers, 88, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1933, at Barron to Otto and Hulda (Bussewitz) Elfers.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating. Burial followed at St. Matthew Cemetery, with military honors accorded by Donalds-Hylkema Post #137 American Legion of Turtle Lake
Pallbearers were Mike Elfers, Jeremy Henck, Noah Greene, Colin Elfers, Cody Elfers and Jordan Myers. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Nordquist and Don Peltier.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Monday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
A full obituary printed in the Nov. 3, 2021, News-Shield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.