Wilbert "Bert" Becker, 85, formerly of Almena, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home in Apple Valley, Minn.
Bert attended Almena grade school and graduated from Barron High School in 1953. In 1954, he was inducted into the Army.
While home on leave, he married Elaine Tarman at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Turtle Lake, on Oct. 8, 1955. Bert and Elaine lived in Alaska while he was stationed at Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks.
In 1956, he was transferred to Ft. Lewis, Tacoma, Wash., where he completed his military service. Bert attended college at St. Martins University in Washington State and then returned to the Midwest.
An electrician by trade, he worked for many years for Peoples Electric, St. Paul, Minn. Bert was the general foreman for numerous large construction projects, including the Rochester Civic Center and North County Hospital, Bemidji, Minn.
He was very involved in scouting and was one of the founders of Troop 3, one of the first Boy Scout troops for individuals with special needs, in the Viking Council.
Bert was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and made an annual trip with his son to the Packers' training camp. Some of the hobbies he enjoyed were cooking, reading mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire and traveling.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 64 years, are sons Robert and Michael; a brother Warren; a sister Gladys Birkholz; as well as many nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents William H. and Goldie Becker; a daughter Kathryn Becker; brothers Allen, Ralph, Leon and Russell; and sisters Alice Carson, Vernamae Kindy and Marcella Thomspon.
Services were held Tuesday, March 3, from the Church of the Risen Savior, Burnsville, Minn., with Father Tom Krenik officiating.
Interment, with full military honors, will be held on a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, Turtle Lake.
