Allen Bruce “Al” Peterson

Allen B. “Al” Peterson, 77, Almena, Wis., died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland.
He was born May 3, 1944, at Chetek to Raider and Mary (Gilbertson) Peterson.
He married Shirley Dahl June 6, 1964, at Barronett.
Al loved his life as an over-the-road truck driver, often taking Shirley and their children along when he could. He enjoyed going fishing, camping and going to flea markets. There was always a new tool to be found. Al never got tired of being on the road, he was always happy to jump in the car and go.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Paula (Tim) Dennis; a son Dan (Siri); grandchildren Joe, Hannah, Nick, Alyssa, Pete and RandiLee; a brother Rodney (Darlene); and many other family and friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Don, Jerry, Irvin and Larry.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, from Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
