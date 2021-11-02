Myron “Pops” Otto Elfers

Myron “Pops” O. Elfers, 88, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 8, 1933, at Barron to Otto and Hulda (Bussewitz) Elfers. Myron graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1952. Shortly after, he joined and served in the United States Navy on the USS Albany. He was honorably discharged following a fire at the family farm.
He was married July 16, 1960, at Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, to Barbara Balog, who preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 2019.
He was a hard working man. He diligently farmed his land with his father and later with his brother, until his retirement. His retirement was filled with “stories” and coffee at the Twin Town Store.
Myron was quick to make friends wherever he went. He enjoyed collecting International Tractors, as well as his collection of two old cars.
He valued his faith, family and friends above all else. You could not have found a better man to call Dad, Pops or friend. He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know him.
Surviving are children DeAnn (Charlie) Nelson of Cumberland, Dawn (Joe) Greene of Turtle Lake and David (Louise Pavlusky) of Bloomer; grandchildren Jeremy (Betsy) Henck, Alicia (Jordan) Myers, Noah Greene, Colin Elfers and Cody Elfers; great-grandchildren Rylan, Emma and Olivia; a brother Romaine of Almena; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Myron was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and a sister Shirley Sollman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Almena, with Pastor Preston Paul officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery, with military honors accorded by Donalds-Hylkema Post #137 American Legion of Turtle Lake.
Pallbearers are Mike Elfers, Jeremy Henck, Noah Greene, Colin Elfers, Cody Elfers and Jordan Myers. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Nordquist and Don Peltier.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
