LaVerne H. "Pete" Clark, 85, Rice Lake, Wis., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Pete was born Sept. 25, 1933, to Harry and Clara (Newville) Clark of Crystal Lake. After serving in the Air Force, he married Geraldine Garbe on July 24, 1962.
Pete enjoyed working in his garage and playing his banjo.
Surviving are a son Ronald (Sheri) of Barron; seven stepdaughters; a sister Deloris Vance of Amery; a brother Harry (Carole) of Rice Lake; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Geri, a stepdaughter, his parents, five sisters, and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 9, from Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.