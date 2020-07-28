Christine Ann Wigchers

Christine A. Wigchers, 75, rural Cumberland, Wis., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home as a result of COVID-19.
Christine was born Feb. 5, 1945, to Edward and Helen (Eisberner) Vinton at Richmond, Va.
On June 18, 1966, she married David Wigchers at St. Olaf Church, Eau Claire. After marriage, she stayed home with her boys and raised their family. She was also a very good seamstress.
Christine was very active in St. Joseph’s Parish, Barron, especially with music. She was a long time member at the church.
She loved to watch birds and enjoyed her flowers. She had a large collection of Madonnas.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Jon of Rice Lake, Jim (Dahlia) of Rice Lake and Joe (Jaci) of Princeton; five grandchildren; brothers Michael (Beverly) Vinton of Drake, N.D., John (Elizabeth) Vinton of San Diego, Calif., and Joe (Vici) Vinton of Eau Claire; sisters Monica (Jim) Glinski of Stratford, Maria Vinton of Oshkosh, Jessica (Carl) Waite of Thorp, Johnnette (John) Reed of Thorp, Tammi Sorenson of Eau Claire, Cindy Rohrman of Chippewa Falls and Toni Draper of Broadhead; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Peter and Joel.
Private family services will be held.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.