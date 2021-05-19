Shirley H. McGiffin, 84, Barron, Wis., died peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1937, at Rice Lake to Jacob and Marceline (Hazelberg) Hoegger. Shirley participated in church activities at Our Savior’s Lutheran, Campia. She was an active member of Doyle Juniors 4-H Club.
After high school, Shirley attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn. She graduated in 1959 with a double major in sociology and Christian education. She graduated Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation, she moved to Montana and did parish work.
She married Bob McGiffin on Feb. 17, 1962, and settled in Barron County. She got a job as a social worker and Bob worked in farming. In 1977, Shirley became director of the Barron County Department of Social Services. After working 39 years in social services, Shirley retired to expand the family grain farm with her son.
Shirley loved helping others. She enjoyed a good chat and fellowship with family, friends and colleagues throughout her life.
Surviving are a son Peter (Sue Tomesh Haughian) of Barron; a daughter Miriam McGiffin of Barron; a brother David Hoegger of Elko, Nev.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents; a special friend Marcus Miller; and a sister Marlene Lien.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, from Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Rice Lake. Visitation was held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, handled arrangements.
